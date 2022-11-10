Reckless and Factually Untrue: Trump Lawyers to Pay $66K aft...

News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump's attorneys will have to pay over $66K in legal fees and sanctions after a failed attempt to hold Democratic strategist and public relations executive Charles H. Dolan Jr., a volunteer for Clinton during her 2016 presidential run, responsible for a laundry list of charges related to Trump's 2015 run for office. The ruling, handed down by U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks late Thursday afternoon, called Trump’s failed legal efforts 'a toxic combination of political fundraising' and 'reckless and factually untrue statements by lawyers at rallies and in the media.'

Florida

November 10, 2022, 4:24 PM