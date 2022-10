Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Friday removed a lawsuit against Northrop Grumman and SoftPath System LLC to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Gould Law Firm on behalf of Juanito Recio. The case is 2:22-cv-07900, Recio v. Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (erroneously named as a Doe Defendant and served as Northrop Grumman Corporation).

Technology

October 29, 2022, 5:19 PM