Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Akerman on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by A Newark Firm on behalf of Reynaldo Recio Jr. The case is 7:22-cv-00181, Recio, Jr. v. NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing.

Real Estate

August 23, 2022, 5:53 PM