Recessionary Fears Havent Stifled Midsize Expansion in High-...

Storm clouds brewing in the global economy don't look as threatening to midsize law firm leaders planning for the future in markets that continue welcoming new residents and businesses from other regions."The Florida economy is very robust and it may—we're not sure yet—defy the national economic indicators," said Bill Perry, CEO and managing shareholder of Gunster, a near-250-lawyer Florida business law firm that announced its merger with a 22-lawyer Tampa boutique this week. "We're still feeling pretty bullish. Obviously, we're going to be judicious with our growth."

Legal Services

October 17, 2022, 10:58 AM