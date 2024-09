News From Law.com

Goldman Sachs raising the stakes on their bet that the U.S. economy will slump into a recession within the next 12 months is casting a shadow over job security and future hiring across corporate legal departments.Recruiters of in-house counsel say that while companies have steadily but cautiously continued to hire attorneys, some sectors may show more strength than others during the coming months as the health of the economy vacillates.

Legal Services

September 06, 2024, 2:33 PM