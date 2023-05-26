New Suit - Employment

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Western District Court in connection with the companies' policy of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations. The lawsuit was filed by Lieber Hammer Huber & Paul on behalf of a registered pharmacist who claims she was denied religious exemption from receiving the vaccine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00883, Receski v. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 26, 2023, 2:28 PM

