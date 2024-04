Who Got The Work

Amanda N. Brouillette of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton has entered an appearance for Hisense USA in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 20 in Georgia Northern District Court by Rabicoff Law and Advanced Technology Law on behalf of RecepTrexx, asserts a single patent related to audio volume reduction. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen, is 1:24-cv-01213, RecepTrexx, LLC v. Hisense USA Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 12, 2024, 9:24 AM

