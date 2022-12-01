New Suit - Patent

Fox Corp., an American media company formed in 2019 that owns Fox News, Fox Sports and other broadcasting properties, and Fox Broadcasting Company were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The court action, brought by Goodwin Procter and Shaw Keller LLP on behalf of analytics company Recentive Analytics Inc., asserts two patents related to improving methods and systems for generating network maps used to broadcast events on multiple channels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01545, Recentive Analytics, Inc. v. Fox Corporation et al.

