Receiving the Unthinkable: Attorney of the Year Finalist Tak...

Michael I. Goldberg, as the receiver of the Champlain Towers South condominium association, was Judge Michael Hanzman's "eyes and ears" in the biggest class action in Florida history. Ninety-eight people died and 136 owners lost their homes, in a case that garnered worldwide headlines and an over $1 billion settlement. And as Goldberg looks back on the last year, among those he credited for the extraordinary results obtained were Hanzman and the "high-caliber lawyers," for their tireless efforts. "If you have that formula of hard work and teamwork," Goldberg added, "that is a recipe for success."
Construction & Engineering
May 12, 2023, 5:40 PM