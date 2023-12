News From Law.com

A whistleblower claim has survived a motion to dismiss after a Pennsylvania judge held that the defendant could be sued under the Pennsylvania Whistleblower Law and that a casual connection between the plaintiff's complaints and subsequent termination was sufficiently alleged. Plaintiff Michael Smith brought claims against his former employer Ideal Concepts Inc., alleging he was fired for reporting fraudulent company behavior.

December 01, 2023, 4:17 PM

