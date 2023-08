Who Got The Work

Unum Life Insurance Co. of America has tapped attorney Joseph M. Hamilton of Mirick O'Connell Demallie & Lougee as defense counsel in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed June 20 in Massachusetts District Court by Rosenfeld & Rafik on behalf of Maria Recco. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni, is 3:23-cv-11366, Recco v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

August 04, 2023, 8:17 AM

