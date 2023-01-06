New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Connexin Software Inc., d/b/a Office Practicum, was hit with a data breach class action Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, brought by Ahdoot & Wolfson and Sauder Schelkopf, centers on an Aug. 2022 data breach that allegedly exposed patient information stored by the IT company, which serves pediatric medical practices. The suit accuses Connexin of failing to adequately protect its computer network and of delaying public disclosure of the breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00068, Recchilongo v. Connexin Software, Inc., d/b/a Office Practicum.

Health Care

January 06, 2023, 6:04 PM