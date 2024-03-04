BJ's Wholesale Club and KRG Pelham Manor have tapped attorney Thomas M. O'Connor of O'Connor & O'Connor to fight a pending personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed Jan. 16 in New York Southern District Court by Fortunato & Fortunato on behalf of Jesus Rebutti, who claims that he sustained injuries after he was struck by the defendant's forklift operated by an employee of the defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, is 7:24-cv-00309, Rebutti v KRG Pelham Manor, LLC et al.
Wholesalers
March 04, 2024, 8:12 AM