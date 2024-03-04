Who Got The Work

BJ's Wholesale Club and KRG Pelham Manor have tapped attorney Thomas M. O'Connor of O'Connor & O'Connor to fight a pending personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed Jan. 16 in New York Southern District Court by Fortunato & Fortunato on behalf of Jesus Rebutti, who claims that he sustained injuries after he was struck by the defendant's forklift operated by an employee of the defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, is 7:24-cv-00309, Rebutti v KRG Pelham Manor, LLC et al.

Wholesalers

March 04, 2024, 8:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Jesus Rebutti

Plaintiffs

Fortunato And Fortunato

defendants

Bj's Wholesale Club, Inc.

KRG Pelham Manor, LLC

defendant counsels

O'Connor & O'Connor, Esqs.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims