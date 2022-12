Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Boyle, Shaughnessy & Campo on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against BJ's Wholesale Club to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by the Rotatori Law Firm on behalf of Joseph Rebot. The case is 3:22-cv-01560, Rebot v. BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Wholesalers

December 08, 2022, 12:48 PM