New Suit - Employment

United Airlines was hit with an employment lawsuit in Delaware District Court on Thursday. The complaint, over alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by the Law Offices of Mark S. Scheffer on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00537, Rebak v. United Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 18, 2023, 1:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Nancy Rebak

defendants

United Airlines, Inc.

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act