Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Independence Mission Schools to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination based on race and age, was filed by the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore on behalf Antionette Reaves. The case is 2:22-cv-04852, Reaves v. Independence Mission Schools.

Education

December 06, 2022, 6:07 PM