New Suit - Contract

Realya Management filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Imovina Group, Latexok JV Partners LLC and Latexok Manager LLC on Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The complaint, which was filed under seal, seeks damages and an accounting over alleged mismanagement of a real estate joint venture. The suit was filed by Blank Rome. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00142, Realya Management LLC et al. v. Imovina Group LLC et al.

Real Estate

February 07, 2023, 4:13 PM