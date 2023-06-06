New Suit - Antitrust

Paul Hastings and White Hat Legal filed an antitrust lawsuit against Future Link Systems, IPValue Management and Mediatek in California Northern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, filed on behalf of integrated circuit design company Realtek Semiconductor, arises from the defendants allegedly entering into an anticompetitive agreement in an attempt for Mediatek to monopolize TV chips. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-02774, Realtek Semiconductor Corp. v. Mediatek Inc.

Technology

June 06, 2023, 1:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Morrison & Foerster

defendants

Future Link Systems, LLC

Ipvalue Management Inc.

Mediatek, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations