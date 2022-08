New Suit - Patent

Advanced Micro Devices, a manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by K&L Gates on behalf of Realtek Semiconductor Corp., which asserts three patents related to semiconductor circuitry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-04769, Realtek Semiconductor Corp. v. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

August 19, 2022, 3:31 PM