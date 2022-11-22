Reality TVs Chrisleys Get Hefty Sentences in Fraud Case | La...

News From Law.com

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced Monday to lengthy prison terms after being convicted earlier this year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in Atlanta gave Todd Chrisley 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley got seven years behind bars, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta. Each is to serve three years supervised release afterward, and Ross also ordered them to pay restitution in a to-be-determined amount.

Georgia

November 22, 2022, 10:30 AM