Who Got The Work

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partners Molly A. Terwilliger and Patricia A. Eakes have stepped in to represent Microsoft in a pending patent infringement and trade secret lawsuit. The action, filed July 7 in Washington Western District Court by McKool Smith and Tousley Brain Stephens on behalf of RealD Spark, accuses Microsoft of selling products that infringe proprietary RealD 'SocialEyes' technology. The complaint further accuses Microsoft of violating a non-disclosure agreement by misappropriating algorithms for recognizing faces and other proprietary technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tana Lin, is 2:22-cv-00942, Reald Spark, LLC v. Microsoft Corporation.