New Suit - Securities Class Action

Scott + Scott and the Zigler Law Group filed a securities class action Thursday in California Central District Court against blockchain start-up company Yuga Labs Inc., its top officials and numerous celebrities and athletes. The complaint contends that Yuga Lab executives minted digital assets called ApeCoins and promoted that Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT owners would receive an airdrop of ApeCoins for membership in the club. However, the executives failed to register these securities with the SEC. The suit was brought on behalf of investors of Yuga’s NFT ApeCoin tokens. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08909, Real et al v. Yuga Labs, Inc. et al.

Cryptocurrency

December 09, 2022, 12:36 PM