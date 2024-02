News From Law.com

Bankruptcy filings across all chapters rose 16.8% from 2022 to 2023, with an increase recorded in all four quarters of 2023 after more than a decade on the decline. Bankruptcy experts are now expecting to see a steady stream of Chapter 11 filings continue throughout 2024, though not with a year-over-year jump like 2023's.

Delaware

February 01, 2024, 12:21 PM

nature of claim: /