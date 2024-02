News From Law.com

An investment management company is seeking more than $5 million from real estate tycoons Michael Fuchs and Aby Rosen, alleging the duo breached a loan agreement. Plaintiff Wilmington Trust filed a motion for summary judgment in lieu of a complaint. Plaintiff is represented by Eric Whitney, Carmela Romeo and Rachel Carpman of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

February 01, 2024, 3:07 PM

