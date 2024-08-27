Real Estate Fund Sues Fiduciary After $58 Million USD Conver...

News From Law.com

Real estate fund Portfolio3 has filed suit against a Philadelphia-based title insurance company, alleging defendants inexplicably converted a loan of $58 million USD into euros without their consent. Plaintiffs, represented by a team at Steptoe, claim Land Services USA breached their contractual and fiduciary obligations as escrow agent while disbursing a loan from Deutsche Bank Luxembourg in July. The gaffe caused a delay of six weeks, plaintiffs claim, and cost them nearly $500,000 in interest.

Banking & Financial Services

August 27, 2024, 4:04 PM