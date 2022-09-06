Real Estate Firm Cassin & Cassin Taps Young Partner as New D...

News From Law.com

New York-based real estate finance firm Cassin & Cassin has tapped former New York associate Tara Darling as the managing partner of the firm's nine-year-old Dallas office, and hired two associates as the firm focuses on rebuilding the north Texas office.Darling, who joined Cassin & Cassin 2019, said she moved to Dallas in late August, and was promoted to partner on Thursday, the same day she became managing partner of the office. Firm chairman Joseph Cassin said the position has been vacant since former partner Courtney Bristow joined Jackson Walker in March as a partner in Dallas.

