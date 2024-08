News From Law.com

For years now, South Florida's lack of affordable housing has been gaining a lot of attention for putting a squeeze on local homeowners. Similarly, developers are facing cost-related challenges that are pausing projects at an increased pace. Pressures from higher insurance rates, higher construction costs and higher interest rates have all come together to create a challenging deal market for attorneys in the space.

Insurance

August 30, 2024, 11:22 AM