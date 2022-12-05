Readying for the Big Potential Gush of Money: How Firms Gear...

News From Law.com

Law firms are aware of the vast benefits that can come if a client lands a large-scale infrastructure project, giving them good reason to prepare for any projects coming down the pike. In November, Miami-Dade County announced a program backed by federal money set to expand its public transit rail into Miami Beach and the Hard Rock Stadium. That's in addition to plans that fund both an expansion of Brightline, Florida's high-speed rail system, and a major improvement of a highway connecting Miami to Miami Beach.

Legal Services

December 05, 2022, 12:29 PM