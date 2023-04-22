New Suit - Employment

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson sued the Natrona County School District in Wyoming, District Superintendent Michael Jennings and other school officials on Friday in Wyoming District Court on behalf of a campus safety manager. The plaintiff, who is Native American, claims that he was discriminated against and subjected to retaliation after subduing a potentially violent student. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00071, Ready v. Natrona County School District No 1 et al.

Education

April 22, 2023, 10:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Andy Ready

Plaintiffs

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson

defendants

Amy Rose

Angela Hensley

Cy Middle School Principal

Michael Jennings

Natrona County School District No 1

Natrona County School District No 1 Associate Superintendent

Natrona County School District No 1 Board of Trustees

Natrona County School District No 1 Executive Director for School Improvement

Natrona County School District No 1 Superintendent

Verba Echols

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination