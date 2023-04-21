New Suit - Employment

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson filed an employment discrimination lawsuit on Friday in Wyoming District Court against Natrona County School District and other defendants. The complaint was filed on behalf of a former employee, a retired police officer, who alleges that he was assaulted by a student and properly acted in self-defense to restrain him. The incident led to a police investigation and the employee’s termination. The plaintiff is claiming racial and disability discrimination and retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00071, Ready v. Natrona County School District No 1 et al.

Wyoming

April 21, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Andy Ready

Plaintiffs

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson

defendants

Amy Rose

Angela Hensley

John and Jane Does

Michael Jennings

Natrona County School District No 1

Natrona County School District No 1 Board of Trustees

Verba Echols

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination