Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Advance Mortgage & Investment Co., CMG Mortgage and other defendants to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Dakota Ready and Ragen Ready, accuses the defendants of failing to timely pay premiums for the plaintiffs' homeowners insurance, causing their fire damage claims to be denied. The case is 1:23-cv-00129, Ready et al. v. Advance Mortgage & Investment Co. LLC et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 14, 2023, 8:37 PM