Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Advance Mortgage & Investment Co., CMG Mortgage and other defendants to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Dakota Ready and Ragen Ready, accuses the defendants of failing to timely pay premiums for the plaintiffs' homeowners insurance, causing their fire damage claims to be denied. The case is 1:23-cv-00129, Ready et al. v. Advance Mortgage & Investment Co. LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 14, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Dakota Ready

Ragen Ready

defendants

Advance Mortgage and Investment Company, LLC

CMG Wholesale LLC d/b/a CMG Mortgage, Inc.

Heritage Property and Casualty Insurance Company

The Collins Agency, LLC

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract