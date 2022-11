News From Law.com

When it comes to lawyers' views on President Joe Biden's (now-endangered) student loan forgiveness plan, the dividing line between supporters and detractors is clear: those who have already paid their dues are not keen on letting others off the hook. In a recent Law.com readers' poll, the percentage of respondents who said they have no remaining law school debt aligned very closely with the percentage of respondents who said they disagreed with Biden's plan.

November 11, 2022, 3:41 PM