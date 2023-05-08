New Suit - Contract

Book wholesaler Readerlink Distribution Services sued Public Super Markets for breach of contract on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit arises from an agreement that any unsold or slow-moving books could be returned to Readerlink in exchange for credit against future purchases. According to the suit, while Publix claimed $13 million in credits, it only returned $8 million in inventory to Readerlink, leaving Publix with $5 million in unauthorized credits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The suit was filed by Berger Singerman and Neal Gerber & Eisenberg. The case is 8:23-cv-01012, Readerlink Distribution Services LLC v. Publix Super Markets Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 08, 2023, 6:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Readerlink Distribution Services, LLC

Plaintiffs

Berger Singerman

defendants

Publix Super Markets Inc

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract