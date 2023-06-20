New Suit - Contract

Book wholesaler Readerlink Distribution Services sued Menards, a home improvement and DIY retail chain, for breach of contract on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Neal Gerber & Eisenberg, arises from an agreement that any unsold or slow-moving books could be returned to Readerlink in exchange for credit against future purchases. According to the suit, Menard claimed nearly $1 million in unauthorized credits or deductions under the contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03881, Readerlink Distribution Services LLC v. Menard Inc.

Wholesalers

June 20, 2023, 4:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Readerlink Distribution Services, LLC

Plaintiffs

Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg

defendants

Menard, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract