Six individuals have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to use a straw donor scheme to funnel illegal campaign donations to Mayor Eric Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has announced. The group allegedly plotted to circumvent campaign finance laws to channel more money to the Adams campaign by illegally structuring campaign donations to maximize the amount matched by the New York City Matching Funds Program.

July 07, 2023, 1:49 PM

