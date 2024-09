News From Law.com

The rap artist and entrepreneur Sean Combs has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and other crimes in a newly unsealed indictment in the Southern District of New York. He's represented by Marc Agnifilo of Agnifilo Intrater. Combs "used the business empire he controlled to carry out criminal activity," said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

New York

September 17, 2024, 11:52 AM