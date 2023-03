News From Law.com

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has told a federal judge court that precedent and a Congressional mandate should give them access to Covington & Burlington's client list, according to new court filings. The law firm was asked by the agency for documents following a hack of the firm in 2020. While they complied with parts of the request, the firm refused to hand over its client list.

March 15, 2023, 12:48 PM