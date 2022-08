News From Law.com

A federal judge unsealed a search warrant executed on former President Donald Trump's West Palm Beach home, approving a measure that Attorney General Merrick Garland advocated for. The order from Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida comes after a five-day barrage of attacks from Trump and his allies against the Garland, DOJ and the FBI. Read the document here.

Government

August 12, 2022, 3:53 PM