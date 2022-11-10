Read the Document: Judge Blocks Alex Jones from Transferring...

News From Law.com

A Connecticut judge has ordered Texas-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones not to transfer his assets out of the United States until further order of the court. This is the first time a court has restricted Jones's person assets, attorneys said. "This is the first step in making sure that Jones personally will pay every penny he has to the families he spent years tormenting," attorney Christopher Mattei, counsel for the Sandy Hook victims in the defamation case against Jones, said.

Connecticut

November 10, 2022, 9:38 AM