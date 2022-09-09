Read the Doc: Judge Trashes Trumps RICO Lawsuit Against Hill...

News From Law.com

A federal judge roundly rejected former President Donald Trump's RICO lawsuit filed against his political rivals, including Hillary Clinton, Perkins Coie and former law firm partners Marc Elias and Michael Sussmann. Judge Donald Middlebrooks of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, noting the former president's amended lawsuit failed to address any of the shortcomings he previously raised.

September 09, 2022, 1:20 AM