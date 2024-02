News From Law.com

Acting Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan denied the defendants omnibus motion in People v. Trump. Trump is represented by Todd Blanche, Emil Bove and Stephen Weiss of Blanche Law and Susan Necheles, Gedalia Stern, and Steven Yurowitz of Necheles Law.

New York

February 15, 2024, 12:59 PM

nature of claim: /