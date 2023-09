News From Law.com

X. Corp., formerly Twitter, claims a California law requiring large social media companies to report their content moderation practices to the Attorney General violates the First Amendment, according to a lawsuit Friday. The social media giant tapped attorneys from Cahill Gordon & Reindel in New York and Downey Brand in Sacramento, California, for the litigation challenging California's AB 587.

Internet & Social Media

September 08, 2023, 6:18 PM

