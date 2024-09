News From Law.com

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on public corruption charges, according to a newly unsealed indictment from federal prosecutors in Manhattan. The charges include bribery and receipt of campaign funds from foreign nationals. Adams is represented by Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Brendan McGuire and Boyd Johnson of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr.

September 26, 2024, 10:58 AM