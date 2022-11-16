New Suit - Contract

Norton Rose Fulbright filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court which names Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Medical Evaluators of Texas. The suit was brought on behalf of REACH Air Medical Services and other plaintiffs seeking to vacate six independent dispute resolution determinations concerning payment amounts for emergency air transport, arguing that Kaiser obtained its awards by making certain misrepresentations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03979, REACH Air Medical Services LLC et al v. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. et al.

Health Care

November 16, 2022, 1:09 PM