Scott M. Ratchick of Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry has entered an appearance for commercial plumbing company Complete Maintenance Company in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed July 21 in Georgia Northern District Court by Warren & Griffin on behalf of a plumbing technician who claims that she was not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II, is 4:23-cv-00158, Rea v. Complete Maintenance Company.

September 04, 2023, 9:11 AM

