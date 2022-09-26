Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Covington Specialty Insurance Co. to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, which seeks coverage for claims arising from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was filed by Robichaux, Mize, Wadsack, Richardson & Watson and Pandit Law Firm on behalf of RDK Properties LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-05330, RDK Properties, LLC v. Covington Specialty Insurance Co.

Property & Casualty

September 26, 2022, 4:01 AM