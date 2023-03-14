New Suit - Copyright

Yahoo was sued by RDK NY Inc. for copyright infringement on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit arises from the plaintiff's video of a Sept. 2021 teachers' march in New York City against vaccine mandates. The complaint, brought by the Sanders Law Group, accuses Yahoo of using a still image from the video for a news article on its website without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02148, RDK NY Inc. v. Yahoo! Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 14, 2023, 7:40 PM