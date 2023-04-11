New Suit - Antitrust

Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Berger Montague; Garwin Gerstein & Fisher; Smith, Segura, Raphael & Leger; Faruqi & Faruq and other firms, accuses the defendants of conspiring to monopolize the market for the gout medication Colcrys. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01364, Rdc Liquidating Trust By And Through ITS Trustee, Advisory Trust Group LLC et al v. Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. et al.

April 11, 2023

