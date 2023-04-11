New Suit - Antitrust
Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Berger Montague; Garwin Gerstein & Fisher; Smith, Segura, Raphael & Leger; Faruqi & Faruq and other firms, accuses the defendants of conspiring to monopolize the market for the gout medication Colcrys. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01364, Rdc Liquidating Trust By And Through ITS Trustee, Advisory Trust Group LLC et al v. Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. et al.
Health Care
April 11, 2023, 6:37 AM
Plaintiffs
- Amerisourcebergen Corporation
- Amerisourcebergen Drug Corporation
- Cardinal Health 110 LLC
- Cardinal Health P.R. 120, Inc.
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- McKesson Corporation,
- Burlington Drug Company, Inc.
- Dakota Drug, Inc.
- H.D. Smith, LLC
- J M Smith Corporation
- J.M. Blanco, Inc.
- Louisiana Wholesale Drug Company, Inc.
- Mli RX LLC
- Morris & Dickson Co., L.L.C.
- North Carolina Mutual Wholesale Drug Company
- Prescription Supply, Inc.
- Rdc Liquidating Trust By And Through ITS Trustee, Advisory Trust Group LLC
- Valley Wholesale Drug Co., LLC
defendants
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.
- Watson Laboratories, Inc.
nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations