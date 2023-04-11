New Suit - Antitrust

Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Berger Montague; Garwin Gerstein & Fisher; Smith, Segura, Raphael & Leger; Faruqi & Faruq and other firms, accuses the defendants of conspiring to monopolize the market for the gout medication Colcrys. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01364, Rdc Liquidating Trust By And Through ITS Trustee, Advisory Trust Group LLC et al v. Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 11, 2023, 6:37 AM

Amerisourcebergen Corporation

Amerisourcebergen Drug Corporation

Cardinal Health 110 LLC

Cardinal Health P.R. 120, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

McKesson Corporation,

Burlington Drug Company, Inc.

Dakota Drug, Inc.

H.D. Smith, LLC

J M Smith Corporation

J.M. Blanco, Inc.

Louisiana Wholesale Drug Company, Inc.

Mli RX LLC

Morris & Dickson Co., L.L.C.

North Carolina Mutual Wholesale Drug Company

Prescription Supply, Inc.

Rdc Liquidating Trust By And Through ITS Trustee, Advisory Trust Group LLC

Valley Wholesale Drug Co., LLC

defendants

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

Watson Laboratories, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations