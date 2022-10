New Suit - Contract

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston and Bernstein-Burkley P.C. filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Maryland District Court on behalf of RD Real Estate Debt Fund II LP. The complaint targets attorney Tiffany A. Reiff for allegedly breaching her fiduciary duty as legal counsel to the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02786, RD Real Estate Debt Fund, II, L.P. v. Reiff.

Real Estate

October 28, 2022, 5:31 PM