Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of America to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by Offit Kurman on behalf of farm equipment supplier R&D Cross Inc., contends that the defendant failed to investigate allegations of check fraud and to return $142,060 that it wrongfully removed from the plaintiff’s account. The case is 8:23-cv-00741, R&D Cross, Inc. v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

March 17, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

R&D Cross, Inc.

Offit Kurman

defendants

Bank of America N.A.

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract